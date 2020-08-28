Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP W Michael Pressley Sells 60,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00.

GL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. 430,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

