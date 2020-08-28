GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.78

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and traded as low as $26.11. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 130,061 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

