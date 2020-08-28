Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 6.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.39. 8,156,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,410,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

