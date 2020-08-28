Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $231,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,684,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,560,000 after purchasing an additional 368,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

VIPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 8,495,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

