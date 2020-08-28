Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 625,708 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $247,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. 9,939,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,584. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,130 shares of company stock worth $85,188,905. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

