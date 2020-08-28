Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 913,802 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $366,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,301,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

