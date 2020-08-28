Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.36% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,777,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,355. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $227.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

