Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,537,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 244,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.64% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $234,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 4,653,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

