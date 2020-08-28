Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,306,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 555,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Wright Medical Group worth $336,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,082 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after acquiring an additional 817,004 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 989,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 374,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $104,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,541 shares of company stock valued at $462,749. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 999,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,737. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

