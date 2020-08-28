Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Ross Stores worth $225,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $58,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. 1,775,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,200. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

