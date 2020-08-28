Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,480 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $528,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.84. 5,802,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.