Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $282,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.32. 576,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,533. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.