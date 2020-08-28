Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Rockwell Automation worth $252,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

ROK traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.27. 325,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,634. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.