Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,143,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $352.00. 2,520,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,582. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $352.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

