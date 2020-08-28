Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,604,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,306,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 852.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 586.1% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,579,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.