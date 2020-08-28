Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $234.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $234,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,448.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 368.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.35. 682,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $238.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

