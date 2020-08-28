Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $244.84 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $244,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,652. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

