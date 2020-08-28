Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $245.90 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,939 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Invitation Homes worth $245,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,546. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

