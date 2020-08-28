Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $302.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $302,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,706,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 316,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,993. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

