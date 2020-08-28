Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $367.83 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,002,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $367,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 9.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

