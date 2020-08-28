Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $480.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $480,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,805. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $675.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.67. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $681.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.