Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $671.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.86% of Ameren worth $671,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $78.66. 735,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,416. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

