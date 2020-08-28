Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $225,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voya Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 875,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,490,000 after acquiring an additional 291,410 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

VOYA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 1,107,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,804. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

