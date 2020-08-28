Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $471,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $822,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,022,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,589,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.