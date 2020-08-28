Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of Amphenol worth $366,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. 1,076,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

