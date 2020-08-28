Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Illinois Tool Works worth $344,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. 568,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $200.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

