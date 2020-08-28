Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880,606 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.96% of E*TRADE Financial worth $325,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,374,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

