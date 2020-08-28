Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,200,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3,191.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 392,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,660,000 after acquiring an additional 380,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.15. 3,691,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average is $194.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

