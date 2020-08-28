Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 706,450 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,450 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.05% of TD Ameritrade worth $403,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

