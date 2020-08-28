Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $299,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.02. 308,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $243.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.