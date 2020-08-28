Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.33% of HubSpot worth $238,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

HubSpot stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,235. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -179.53 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

