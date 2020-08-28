Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 164,799 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Xcel Energy worth $241,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. 2,082,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.