Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,822,479 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,006,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822,479 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $426,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 12,329,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,259,781. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

