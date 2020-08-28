Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 198,372 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.07% of Verisign worth $255,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisign by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Verisign by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Verisign by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,232. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

