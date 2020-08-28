Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 222,612 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,612 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $237,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,073. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Shares of EL traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.21. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

