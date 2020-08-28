Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,224 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,224 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $264,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after acquiring an additional 602,047 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,489. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

