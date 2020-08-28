Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 395,157 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $359,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 264,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

