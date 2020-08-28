Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,787,171 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,153,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,787,171 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.02% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $802,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 647,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

