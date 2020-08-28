Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 646,906 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,280,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 646,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of Marvell Technology Group worth $360,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 17,795,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.65.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

