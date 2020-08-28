Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 762,866 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.15 and its 200 day moving average is $277.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $322.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

