Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,120,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $642,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

GEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,539. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

