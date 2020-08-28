Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

LOPE traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,834. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

