Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
GRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
Gritstone Oncology Company Profile
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
