Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Sold by Svennilson Peter

Svennilson Peter cut its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401,989 shares during the quarter. Gritstone Oncology comprises 0.9% of Svennilson Peter’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Svennilson Peter owned about 4.51% of Gritstone Oncology worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,162,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 32.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

GRTS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,447. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

