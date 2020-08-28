Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 29,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,629. The firm has a market cap of $924.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $2.04. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Groupon by 83.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

