GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GrowMax Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. GrowMax Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 50,800 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.80.

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

