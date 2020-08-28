Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPV. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock remained flat at $$2.42 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.