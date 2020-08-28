Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
Several research firms recently commented on SUPV. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock remained flat at $$2.42 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.