Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) traded down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 4,891,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,325,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

