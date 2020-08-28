Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Southern makes up 2.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Southern by 5,946.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $52.42. 2,860,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.