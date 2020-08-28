Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 769.1% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 710,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 628,820 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

NYSEARCA QID traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. 13,705,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

